Kim Chakanetsa returns with The Comb podcast

Once again, Kim Chakanetsa and her team will be combing the continent for the stories that matter.

The podcast’s mission is to unearth surprising, fascinating and relevant stories, with the aim of reaching and engaging younger audiences across Africa.

Following a break, the first new episode of The Comb will look at the devastating impact of having your intimate images published online without your consent, through the eyes of two women in Uganda and Kenya.

“During the coming weeks we will continue to seek out stories and voices from Africa that might otherwise go unheard or unreported. We have some fantastic episodes lined up, covering a wide range of topics and offering fresh perspectives and exploring some fascinating stories. I’m excited to share them with our listeners.” – Kim Chakanetsa

The Comb tackles diverse topics and reflects a broad geographic spread across the continent. Listeners are invited to suggest stories for discussion and investigation. Bringing what the Beeb describe as ‘the best of BBC journalism’, the podcast is available free from the BBC at www.bbcworldservice.com/thecomb and on most podcast and audio-streaming apps.

“This is an extremely important podcast for the BBC and I am so pleased that it is back. The skilled and dedicated team from Focus On Africa have continued to work very hard to share their expertise on stories from Africa, and we hope The Comb will continue to be loved by its growing community of listeners who will help guide the stories which are covered.” – Mary Hockaday, Controller, BBC World Service English

Kim is an award-winning journalist from Zimbabwe. She joined the BBC in 2013 after working for CNN International and Associated Press. As well as being the host of The Comb, she currently presents a weekly BBC World Service radio programme called The Conversation, which brings together women from different countries who have a shared profession, passion or experience.