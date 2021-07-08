Pick of the Plots: Thursday 8th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, July 8.

Denise confronts Phil about telling Raymond the truth, prompting him to seek Billy’s advice on why he has never pursued custody of his kids through the courts.

Billy’s response gives Phil food for thought and he later drops a bombshell on Denise.

Meanwhile, Frankie wonders to Ben if it’s worth him staying mad at his dad when it’s clearly making him miserable.

Elsewhere, Sheree is sure that Isaac will be ok but Patrick is unconvinced.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.35pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Sparks are starting to fly as David and Victoria enjoy each other’s company. Later, caught up in their moment, David leans forward and kisses Victoria.

Meanwhile, Nicola is sceptical of Bernice’s advice.

Elsewhere, Ryan questions Mack’s desperation.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm and 8pm or watch on ITV Hub now

John Paul discusses Sally’s plan to escape with Nana and Goldie.

While Nana and Goldie agree with the plan, John Paul is hesitant and asks James for advice. Will John Paul help her escape?

Meanwhile, Diane meets up with Becky. It becomes clear to the that there’s more than meets the eye with Becky. Is this friendship potentially dangerous for impressionable Diane?

Elsewhere, Donna-Marie is rejected by Juliet yet again.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm