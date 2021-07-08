Castle arrives on Great! TV

A famous, laidback mystery writer teams with a straight-laced New York City female detective in the latest crime drama to air on Castle.

Castle’s first series launches on GREAT! tv from Monday 26th July 2021, with new episodes airing every weekday at 3 pm and repeated every Saturday from 1 pm. The channel will be showing all 8 seasons of the cult show.

Delivering plenty of intrigue, suspense, comedy and romance, Castle stars Nathan Fillion as Richard Castle, Stana Katic as NYPD Detective Kate Beckett, Susan Sullivan as Martha Rodgers, Molly Quinn as Alexis Castle, Penny Johnson Jerald as NYPD Captain Victoria Gates, Tamala Jones as Medical Examiner Lanie Parish, Jon Huertas as NYPD Detective Javier Esposito, and Seamus Dever as NYPD Detective Kevin Ryan.

When viewers first meet Richard Castle — a famous mystery novelist and divorced father raising his teenage daughter, whilst being kept grounded by his diva mother — he has writer’s block. But when the NYPD questions him in connection with a series of copy-cat murders staged to imitate crime scenes from his books, Castle finds inspiration in Detective Kate Beckett, a bright homicide cop with a fascination for difficult cases stemming from the unsolved murder of her own mother.

Though they initially clash, sparks of another sort soon begin to fly, leading to more danger and possible romance. After the case is solved, Castle uses his friendship with the mayor to continue working with Beckett to investigate perplexing homicides in New York, bringing together his writer’s intuition and her dogged detective work.

In the crime show’s premiere episode, Flowers For Your Grave, well-known mystery writer Castle is questioned by determined detective Beckett about a serial killer re-enacting murders from his books. The mis-matched pair instantly clash, but there’s just the hint of romance while in the second edition, Nanny McDead, the couple are on the case again when they discover a young nanny dead inside a laundry-room dryer, and their investigation leads to a dangerous world of secret affairs.

Hedge Fund Homeboys follows Castle and Beckett as they investigate the death of a teenager from a once-wealthy family whose body is found in a rowboat in Central Park, and in episode four, Hell Hath No Fury, some political corruption is uncovered when a councilman is found dead.

GREAT! tv showcases the best collection of TV and entertainment from the UK and the US, with a strong focus on crime drama and mystery.

