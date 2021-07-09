Pick of the Plots: Friday 9th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, July 9.

In The Vic, Callum suggests Ben should apologise to Phil just as Phil storms in with Kat, Ritchie’s too busy to help with his case for Raymond. With some encouragement, Ben offers help with a solicitor but Phil leaves.

Later, after Gray lets him down, Phil has no choice but to ask Ben for help. Ben gives Phil the info and they agree to meet in the pub later. However, an unexpected call from Pam puts Phil to the back of Ben’s mind.

Meanwhile, in the beer garden, Jay tells Billy that Harry Redknapp’s making an appearance as he’s a friend of Rocky’s. Rocky’s claims have been met with scepticism however as Sonia ribs her father, the VIP guest arrives in Walford.

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s hint-dropping to Gray has the desired effect as he gives her a key to his house. Bobby fights for Dana.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.35pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Will approaches Summer and begs her to hear him out. Billy and Todd are in Speed Daal when Summer hurries in and explains that it was Will who broke into the flat. Billy forgives Will and offers to help him find somewhere to live. Realising Will means business, Todd tries but fails to secure a loan.

Later, Paul’s shocked to find Summer in the cafe with Will. He confronts Billy, demanding to know why on earth he’d let Summer hang out with Will when he nearly got her killed.

Meanwhile, Daisy ushers Ryan into the back room of the Rovers and plies him with cocktails. Alya calls in the Rovers looking for Ryan and Daisy enjoys winding her up. Placing her hand on Ryan’s leg, Daisy wonders which cocktail he’d prefer…

Elsewhere, Peter returns home from hospital. Natasha comes round to the idea of Nick seeing more of Sam.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm or watch on ITV Hub now

Kim offers to take Gabby to her scan if Bernice lets her down.

Meanwhile, a discovery is made.

Elsewhere, Bernice struggles.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm or watch on ITV Hub now

James threatens to expose the corruption in DS Cohen’s department unless she helps him with Sally’s case.

Meanwhile, Tony tells Becky that Diane is fragile at the moment and that he has been worried about her mental health.

Elsewhere, Juliet asks James to help her to get a restraining order against her mum. Sami and Shaq have a heart to heart.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm