That’s TV Gold launches on Sky and Freeview tonight

The UK’s largest local TV operator, That’s Media, has today announced the launch of That’s TV Gold, a brand new national channel that will broadcast on Sky and Freeview from tonight (Friday 9 July 2021).

“The demand for nostalgic music and entertainment content has never been higher than it has been over the past year. We have seen a surge in popularity for music from yesteryear and we are delighted to bring That’s TV Gold to millions of households across the UK to help meet this demand.” – That’s TV Gold Chief Executive, Dan Cass

The new service will broadcast premium nostalgic content from across the decades with a programming line-up including legendary concerts and musicians, in-depth documentaries from around the world and films featuring some of the biggest names in showbiz, including The Beatles, Elvis, ABBA, The Rolling Stones and Rod Stewart.

A ‘That’s Concert’ strand will showcase the amazing talents of the likes of Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Dean Martin, Luciano Pavarotti, Barry White, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis. Other programming sees the celebration of jazz maestros, classic musicals and more documentaries on icons of the era such as Marilyn Monroe, Muhammed Ali and Bruce Lee.

The new service will broadcast free-to-air on Sky (channel 187) and on Freeview (channel 91) and will also be available to viewers across the UK with a suitable internet-connected Freeview set (channel 264).

The That’s TV network currently broadcasts in 20 metro-regions of the UK on Freeview channel 7/8. The new channel extends the broadcaster’s reach across the UK with Freeview coverage in areas where That’s TV is not currently available.

“The That’s TV Network has enjoyed exponential growth and the addition of That’s TV Gold will serve to strengthen our nationwide reach and appeal. We have always had an ambition to launch a fully national TV service and being able to do so on both Sky and Freeview provides the perfect platforms at the perfect time to capture the attention of nostalgia TV lovers in every corner of the country.” – That’s TV Gold Chief Executive, Dan Cass

That’s TV Gold launches tonight (Friday 9 July at 9pm) with an hour of special Gold themed music.