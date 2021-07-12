EastEnders to reference Euro 2020 final

Tonight’s EastEnders to include reference to Euro 2020 final.

The scene, which was written and filmed today, will give a nod to last night’s match featuring Albert Square residents Billy (Perry Fenwick), Kim (Tameka Empson) and Bobby (Clay Milner Russell).

“Although it’s only a small scene, with England’s performance in the Euro’s capturing the hearts of the nation over the past month it’s only right that the residents of Walford would be talking about last night’s historical match.” – Jon Sen, Executive Producer

The scene will be first broadcast on BBC One at 8.05pm and will then be dropped into the BBC iPlayer episodes that went live this morning.

This isn’t the first time a news story has been referenced by the soap shortly after the event.

There have previously been references to* Team GB’s success at the 2012 summer Olympics in London, Andy Murray’s Wimbledon victory in 2013, the births of Royal babies, the deaths of Nelson Mandela and Michael Jackson, and the result of the independence referendum.

The first topical insertion was in June 1987 when two characters discussed the result of that years’ General Election.

Quick re-writes and scene insertions into UK soap opera were pioneered by Phil Redmond at Channel 4 during Brookside’s 21-year run between 1982 and 2003.

*non-exhaustive list