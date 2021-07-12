Pick of the Plots: Monday 12th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, July 12.

Sheree tries to get Isaac to take his medication but his auditory hallucinations stop him. As Isaac’s loved ones ponder his worsening condition, Patrick asserts that Sheree will deal with it, unaware that she is struggling.

Later, Isaac sees Lily and Arthur outside Ruby’s house and persuades them to go to the park to keep them out of harm’s way. Ruby freaks when she catches Isaac trying to break into her house and realises the kids have gone missing.

The situation intensifies as Isaac gets more distressed. Martin goes to call the police and Isaac makes a run for it into his house.

Meanwhile, Nancy arrives home from hospital in a bad mood. However, her mood lightens when Zack cooks for her in the nuddy.

Elsewhere, Ash is losing her patience with Peter. Phil wants Tommy do a football trial.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Ryan stirs in Daisy’s bed. He asks Daisy to keep what happened between them to herself but Daisy later brings up their bedroom shenanigans in front of Alya. Later, Jenny offers dumped Ryan a place to stay at the Rovers. Daisy’s thrilled but Jenny has got her eye on her.

Meanwhile, Andy the binman calls at the undertakers and handing Todd £7k in cash, explains that a local Big Issue seller, Matty, died and they had a whip-round for his funeral. With Andy gone, Todd places £2k in the till and stuffs the other £5k in a marble urn.

Later, Todd panics when he finds out that the deceased’s brother has collected the urn – the money has gone. Will corners Todd and suggests that if he’s struggling for cash, he should steal it from Billy.

Elsewhere, Fiz goes on a date to the bistro. She’s unhappy to learn that her date is a reporter doing a story on women who’ve been swapped for younger models. Curtis tells Emma about his plan to organise a charity naked calendar to help Steve reach his target of £100k.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

The village mourns their loss.

Meanwhile, Gabby and Noah bond.

Elsewhere, David has a re-think.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

After a stolen kiss, John Paul admits to James that he’s not ready to move on. Ste battles with his feelings for James and decides that he’d like to fix their relationship.

Meanwhile, Donna-Marie is feeling hurt after finding out that Juliet filed a non-molestation order against her.

Peri and Juliet discover that their room has been broken into and a picture of Donna-Marie, Juliet and Romeo has been stolen. Juliet is sure that it’s her mum, so James helps them set her up.

Later, while lurking behind the bins, Donna-Marie overhears James asking John Paul to keep their kiss from Ste.

Elsewhere, as a result of chemotherapy, Martine’s hair starts to fall out.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm