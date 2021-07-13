Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 13th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, July 13.

Isaac has locked himself in the house and with Lily and Arthur’s whereabouts still unknown, Martin and Ruby are beside themselves. Patrick tries to calm Isaac down and eventually gets let in.

Patrick asks Isaac where the children are, promising that he won’t let anything bad happen to him. He manages to coax his son outside but Isaac is spooked and runs back inside.

Meanwhile, Jean receives a call from Lily and finds her and Arthur in the allotments.

Elsewhere, Kathy serves Peter some hard truths. Chelsea is living it up at Gray’s. Kat comes round to the idea of Tommy doing the football trial.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Nicola thinks Jimmy’s first day in court has gone well but he doesn’t share her optimism.

Nicola worries that Jimmy has given up given up.

Meanwhile, Liv struggles with her overwhelming shame, guilt and despair.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Desperate to win over Juliet, Donna-Marie tells James she knows about his kiss with John Paul. In exchange for her silence, Donna-Marie asks James to get the non-molestation order removed, but what will he do?

Later, Juliet reluctantly meets with her mum and they have a heated discussion.

Meanwhile, Misbah makes it clear that Shaq won’t be going anywhere, but Sami isn’t giving up on his mission to get rid of him, and calls a mystery person for help.

Elsewhere, Martine takes things into her own hands when Celeste receives an application for paralegal work.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm