Pick of the Plots: Friday 16th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, July 16.

Jay, Will and Janet visit Billy at his stall and gift him new reading glasses. Billy tells the kids he has a new bachelor pad.

Kathy and Rocky pass by Billy’s stall and Rocky winds him up so Billy challenges him – whoever sells the most in ten minutes wins.

Meanwhile, a hungover Gray has overslept and missed a meeting. Gray calls his boss Laura who isn’t happy with his performance so Gray takes matters into his own hands

Elsewhere, Suki is angry to find Honey running the Minute Mart.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.35pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

The police question Paul about the stolen heat pump. Having kept £1k from the heat pump money for himself, Todd tells Billy and Summer he got a bonus from work and he’s going to spend it on a family holiday.

Meanwhile, having read the article an angry Alina confronts Fiz, pointing out that she never set out to steal Tyrone from her.

Tyrone approaches Daniel hoping that he’ll write an article telling their side of the story. When a furniture shop customer, Phil, suggests they meet for a drink, Fiz is flattered.

Elsewhere, Emma and Curtis agree that they’d like to take their relationship to the next level.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm

Will Jimmy admit the truth about his kiss with Mandy to Nicola?

Meanwhile, an exhausted Tracy pours out her feelings of inadequacy to Nate.

Elsewhere, Meena is furious.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm