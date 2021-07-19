Pick of the Plots: Monday 19th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, July 19.

Callum is looking at a piece of paper with the details of Simon Atmore, the person that killed Ben’s former lover Paul. He’s unsure whether to pass them on to Ben but Ben later finds them in Callum’s things.

Back at home, Ben is rummaging through Callum’s things, and finds the paper with the details. As Callum comes home, he realises that Ben has made a plan to meet with Simon.

Meanwhile, Tiffany reluctantly gives Bernie more diet pills but insists she take a pregnancy test to ensure she isn’t putting a potential baby at risk. Keegan is thrilled that he has reached the final three of Walford’s Best Street food. He spots Tiffany purchasing the pregnancy test and assumes its for her. Bernie blurts out the truth to her brother.

Elsewhere, Honey is sure Suki is eschewing food to punish herself for Jags’ death; Isaac is struggling on the new medication as Lola tries to comfort him.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Brian sets up his camera for the photoshoot in the garage. Kevin shouts that he’s ready and drops his robe just as Abi enters. Debbie is equally taken aback to be faced with a naked Dev at the corner shop.

Meanwhile, when Debbie notes that Curtis is in the bistro with a young girl and looking very cosy, Steve’s concerned and sets off to find out what he’s up to. Steve assumes Curtis is cheating on Emma and tears a strip off him. Curtis tells Emma it’s over between them.

Later, Steve finds Emma sobbing in the factory kitchen. He reckons she’s had a lucky escape, however when Steve confronts Curtis in the bistro, he admits there is more to it and lets Steve in on a secret.

Elsewhere, Billy tells the bishop he would like to resign as archdeacon. Leanne bonds with Sam; Chris tries to talk Fiz into doing a follow up article.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Meena finds a dishevelled Liam slumped on a bench at the crematorium. As she apologises for his loss, Liam has no idea he is sitting with his daughter’s killer.

Later, Leyla is concerned to see Liam piling bin bags of Leanna’s belongings outside after advice from Meena. She’s furious with Meena for suggesting such an idea.

Meanwhile, Nicola arranges a romantic evening for her and Jimmy. Will her efforts pay off?

Elsewhere, Tracy is trying to get on top of things.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Summer’s sinister plan to expose Brody on the happiest day of his life is under way as their wedding commences.

However, as Summer’s grand plans begin to fall apart, she’s forced to improvise. Joel and Warren team up to confront Brody’s bride-to-be.

Meanwhile, Darren surprises Nancy with a trip down memory lane. Leah injures her foot while practising for her dance competition.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm