Its the search for missing parents in Long Lost Family

Best on the Box highlight for Monday, July 19th 2021.

The reunion series continues with more extraordinary and moving stories of people desperate to find missing family. With help from a team of trained intermediaries, DNA experts and investigators, Nicky Campbell and Davina McCall find people that previously couldn’t be traced and answer questions that have haunted entire lives.

In this third episode of the ten-part series, two women are trying to find missing parents after half a century apart.

Sadly, not everyone searching for a relative has the outcome they hope for. When our first searcher Ann Melbourne found her birth mother over a decade ago, she learned that she was a secret and a relationship did not develop. But this hasn’t stopped Ann from wanting to find her birth father, Leslie, who she has limited information about in her adoption paperwork. Her search for him results in an unexpected discovery…

Meanwhile, professional dancer Amanda Village is on the trail of her mother, Susan. As a teenager in the 1960s, Susan lived at an army base in Wales with her family, where she became pregnant to a young army recruit. Deemed too young to look after the baby, Susan gave Amanda up for adoption. Now 50 years on, Amanda wants to find her mother and turns to Long Lost Family for help.

As Long Lost Family and its popularity demonstrate year on year, knowing your roots and being in touch with your family is incredibly important. And with many viewers having been separated from their loved ones during the pandemic, this series remains immensely poignant and heart-warming.

Long Lost Family, ITV, STV, UTV, 9 pm