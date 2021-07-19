It’s all about the outdoors on the Telly Today

Telly Today picks for Monday, July 19th 2021.

Devon and Cornwall

Devonian fisherman Stephen Perham reveals what life is like in the tiny, perfectly preserved fishing village of Clovelly. Stephen’s family have lived and fished in the village for generations. Stephen is the harbour master, tour guide and bin man, and has a novel way of getting things up and down the main street.

The village rowing team take part in the annual regatta. Fifth-generation master-thatcher Richard Dray needs to replace a roof in Cockington. In Cornwall, handywoman Lynn Batten completes last-minute preparations at the famous Minack Theatre, as tourists from around the world are about to arrive for the triumphant season finale. And champion beef breeders Bridgette and Steve Clamp prepare their local pedigree cows for the Camborne agricultural show.

Devon and Cornwall, Channel 4, 8 pm

James Martin

Chef James Martin continues on his foodie travels across the UK. He’s already visited the beautiful county of Cornwall where with close pal and Michelin-starred chef Galton Blackiston they tried some world-class Cornish ice cream and last week James was joined by mate and Michelin-starred chef Mark Jordan with the pair enjoying delights of Jersey aboard mini motor bikes and plenty of Jersey Royal potatoes.

This week James discovers the delights of Dorset and is joined on his trip by his buddy and Michelin-starred chef Paul Ainsworth. They hop aboard a millionaire’s yacht, where James cooks a delicious sea bass dish. The highlight of their day is a beachside barbecue, where they feast on some amazing pork and chicken cooked al fresco.

James Martin’s Islands to Highlands, ITV, 8 pm

In Treatment

Ten years after the third season finale, Emmy-winning drama series In Treatment returns for its fourth series with Emmy winner Uzo Aduba as the observant, empathetic Dr Brooke Taylor, the new therapist at the centre of the season. Set in present-day Los Angeles, the new series sees a diverse trio of patients in session with Brooke to help navigate a variety of modern concerns. Issues such as the global pandemic and recent major social and cultural shifts are a backdrop to the work Brooke will undertake — all while she deals with complications in her own personal life.

In the opening episodes, a troubling dream finds home health aide Eladio reaching out in the middle of the night, forcing Brooke to reestablishes boundaries as his therapist. Later, when Eladio requests medication, Brooke switches her focus to his history of insomnia.

Then we turn our attention to Colin – a self-proclaimed therapy enthusiast and proud child of hippies. He arrives for the first of four court-mandated sessions, but his evasiveness makes a recommendation regarding his recent release from prison difficult for Brooke.

In Treatment, Sky Atlantic, 9 pm