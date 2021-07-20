Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 20th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, July 20.

It’s the day of Jags’ funeral.

Suki is consumed with grief while Kheerat heads off alone, unable to handle it. Later, Honey visits Suki to offer her support.

Meanwhile, Callum, desperate, tells Phil that he got the number of Paul’s killer, and he needs his help. Phil tells Callum to sort it out on his own.

As he waits for his probation officer outside the gym, Simon Atmore quickly realises that something is wrong…

Elsewhere, Bernie gives Karen some home truths. Lola is turned away from the mental health unit – Isaac doesn’t want to see her.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Jacob lambasts Liam for disposing of Leanna like she’s rubbish. Accusations fly between the pair.

Leyla offers to leave Liam alone, reiterating that she will always love him. Liam asks her not to go as he needs her more than ever.

Meanwhile, Nicola and Jimmy bond over the past, but when Nicola waxes lyrical about his faithfulness, Jimmy’s guilt overwhelms him. Will he tell her what happened with Mandy?

Elsewhere, David observes the ‘weird dynamic’ between Brenda, Faith and Pollard. Victoria reveals that Robert has decided not to appeal his conviction.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

The aftermath of yesterday’s wedding leaves Brody in turmoil, but things go from bad to worse as Summer continues her plan of revenge.

Meanwhile, the gossip mill is churning with the events of the wedding, thanks to Scott. The news hits close to home for Nancy.

Elsewhere, Joel argues with Warren about the shocking discovery he made. He admits that he has been working with Felix to dig up dirt on him and Fergus.

Also, Leah doesn’t tell Trish about her foot.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm