Iain Stirling sitcom to launch on ITV2 next month

The series is scheduled for an early August air date.

The six-part sitcom, created, written by and starring Iain Stirling with co-creator and writer Steve Bugeja is set to air with a double episode on ITV2 at 10 pm on Thursday 5 August, with the entire box set landing on ITV Hub immediately after.

Buffering follows Iain (Stirling), a children’s TV presenter with an aversion to kids and in an up and down relationship (mainly down) with TV producer Olivia (Elena Saurel). Iain’s housemates Rosie (Jessie Cave), Greg (Paul G Raymond,) Ashley (Rosa Robson) and Thalia (Janine Harouni) alongside Ashley’s old flame Robbie (Sean Sagar), are all navigating that age where they’re too old for nightclubs but too poor for mortgages. Part of a generation who are told they must live the perfect life, these friends discover it’s not only ok but healthy to fail, over and over again.

Special guest stars include Lolly Adefope, Vicky Pattison, Michael Spicer, Joel Dommett, Sam Womack, Alistair Green, Nigel Ng and Phil Fletcher will feature.

Buffering, ITV2 from August 5th.