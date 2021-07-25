Countryside visits good for mind and body research suggests

Public grateful for benefits countryside visits bring to mental and physical health, new survey finds.

The pandemic has given people a greater appreciation of the landscapes farmers provide, with 71% of people saying they feel fortunate to be able to access the British countryside a new survey has found. A selection of UK adults were interviewed by Savanta Comres on their post-pandemic habits, with more than half (53%) now more likely to seek out leisure and tourism in the UK countryside than travelling abroad.

With many turning to the countryside’s ‘green gym’ when traditional gyms were closed during lockdown, younger adults (aged 18-34) are now more likely to continue exercising outdoors than returning to indoor facilities. The survey was commissioned as part of Farmers Guardian’s ‘#FarmingCAN’ campaign which aims to showcase what farming delivers for the nation and how it can be a key block as the country rebuilds from the pandemic.

Backed by farmers, rural organisations, environmental and consumer groups as well as politicians, celebrities and social media influencers, ‘#FarmingCAN’ shows what the UK agricultural sector is capable of when given the right tools and political frameworks. It comes as a separate survey by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) found visiting the British countryside has improved the physical and mental health of people living in towns and cities across Britain over the past year.

87% of respondents who visit the British countryside said visits to Britain’s farmed landscape had improved their wellbeing and nearly half (47%) said they valued the British countryside and farmland more since the pandemic began.

Of those, 84% agree their visits had made them appreciate the role farmers play creating our iconic rural landscapes, the Censuswide survey found.

Richard Bower runs a major diversification at Lower Drayton Farm, Staffordshire, comprising indoor playbarn, outdoor attractions including a maize maze, accommodation and a registered health and wellbeing centre which offers courses on mental health.

“The pandemic has put things into perspective for a lot of people and they seem more connected with the food we eat and the environment we live in. As farmers we provide a whole range of benefits, providing food and fuel and caring for the environment, so a visit to a farm can not only be exciting and fun, but also educational. What better place to learn more about food production and nature than on a farm!” – Richard Bower

Methodology: Savanta ComRes interviewed 2,137 UK adults aged 18+ online from 9 to 11 July 2021. Data were weighted to be representative of UK adults by age, gender, region and other socio-economic characteristics including SEG. Savanta ComRes is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its rules.

