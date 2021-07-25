S4C continue to search for Wales’ best gardens

As the summer rolls on, the gardens of Garddio a Mwy presenters Sioned and Iwan Edwards in Pont y Tŵr, Dyffryn Clwyd and Meinir Gwilym in Pant y Wennol, Trefor are in their full glory with flowers blooming and vegetables growing.

Over recent weeks, viewers of this popular programme have enjoyed seeing the two gardens develop, listening to all the tips and ideas and also watching the regular Garddio Yma Ac Acw (Gardening Here And There) item where we are taken around some of the most beautiful and inspiring gardens in Wales.

Back in May, for the first time ever, Garddio a Mwy launched a special competition ‘Wales’s Best Gardens’ – and there’s still time to take part.

“In the competition, we are looking for the gardens which are the most colourful, the most productive, the most attractive to wildlife – Wales’s best gardens! We are looking for ordinary gardens which shine for whatever reason.” – Meinir

There are four categories – vegetable garden, flower garden, school garden and young gardener.

“There are no conditions which have to be met,” Meinir explained. “Each will be judged on their own merit.”

And who will be judging the competition? Well, no-one less than Medwyn Williams, the winner of 12 gold medals at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show; professional gardener Carol Williams and Instagram star Adam Jones (Adam yn yr Ardd).

“As an experienced vegetable grower, I am very happy to be a judge and I’m looking forward to seeing the different techniques people use in their gardens.” – Medwyn

There’s still a week to go before the closing date on Saturday, 31 July, so there’s plenty of time for viewers to send photos or videos of their gardens to the ‘Wales’s Best Gardens’ competition on Garddio a Mwy.

Go to the Garddio a Mwy page on the S4C website https://www.s4c.cymru/en/factual/garddio-a-mwy/ for more information and the application form. Or you can find Garddio a Mwy on Facebook and Instagram.

“Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at some of the gardens in more detail and announcing the winner of each category sometime in August. “I’m really looking forward to seeing the entries and it will be an honour for the series to see some of the best and most promising gardens in Wales.” -Meinir

Garddio a Mwy, Monday, 8.25 pm, S4C

English subtitles available

On demand: S4C Clic, iPlayer and other platforms

A Cwmni Da production for S4C