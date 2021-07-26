Rula Lenska to return to Coronation Street

Rula Lenska is to reprise her role as Claudia Colby in the soap.

The character of Claudia was last seen in April 2020 when she broke off her relationship with Ken Barlow (William Roache).

The pair were living at Stillwaters retirement village, however Ken had decided that it was not for him and that he was going to move back to No.1 Coronation Street.

The Sun notes that the actress will film a “string of episodes” next month.

“Rula adores the show and cast. She can’t wait to get her teeth stuck into the storyline,” a source told the paper.

Claudia was first introduced to the show in 2009 as an acquaintance of Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls). The pair knew each other through ‘the trade’ – both owning salons – and enjoyed a friendly rivalry.

In 2011, Claudia struck up a romance with Marc Selby (Andrew Hall) which soured when she discovered that he liked to dress up in women’s clothes. Claudia tore a strip off Audrey for keeping Marc’s cross-dressing ways a secret from her.

Lenska rejoined the soap in 2018 as her character poached Audrey’s top stylist Maria Connor (Samia Ghadie) as her partner in a business expansion. She later became romantically involved with Ken and the pair resided at Stillwaters together until Ken opted to move back to the street.

Viewers can expect to see Claudia back on their screens this autumn.