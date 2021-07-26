Pick of the Plots: Monday 26th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, July 26.

Having fallen asleep at The Queen Vic, Nancy ushers Zack out before he is seen by anyone. Nancy encounters Mick on the landing and although he doesn’t see Zack, it’s enough to fuel his suspicions.

Later, Mick storms into the gym demanding that Zack ends things with his daughter, forcing Zack to tell Sharon that he was involved in Nancy’s hit and run. He has to choose between his head and his heart and goes to see Nancy, reluctantly breaking things off with her.

Meanwhile, Karen tries to resolve the tension between her kids but Keegan isn’t happy when Bernie tells Karen about Tiffany’s fillers. Later, Bernie and Keegan work out their differences but Bernie is left feeling guilty about the diet pills her family still have no idea about.

Elsewhere, Jean insists on accompanying Ruby to the hospital for her operation while Martin takes Lily to the dentist. Martin is surprised when he finds out what Jean did.

EastEnders, BBC One, 9.05pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Michael and James test drive a sports car after James is offered £30,000 for his interview. A police car pulls them over and when James demands to know why, the officer arrests him for obstruction. James trips and injures his leg.

Craig rounds the corner to see James in agony and Michael’s convinced they’re victims of an unprovoked racist attack. In the hospital James is convinced his career is over. James is hesitant to make a complaint, but eventually comes round to the idea.

Meanwhile, Toyah and Imran catch wind of what Laura is up to and make it clear to her that they will report her to social services. Later, a police officer arrives at the factory and arrests Laura on suspicion of child cruelty, Laura blames Toyah and Imran but who really was it?

Elsewhere, Hope demands that Tyrone and Fiz help her with her school project, but when she includes Phill in her picture, Tyrone becomes jealous.

Also, Aadi flirts with Summer.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Ben declines Aaron’s offer to move into Mill, explaining he can’t live with another alcoholic.

Arriving back home to find Liv drinking vodka again, Aaron’s anger rises as he blames her for Ben’s refusal to move in.

Meanwhile, Cathy assures April that she’ll protect her and reckons it’s best for April to keep the bullying secret from Marlon.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

The McQueens are delighted to have Mercedes back after her stay in a psychiatric hospital. Mercedes breaks the news that kidnapping Diane’s baby has made her not want to have a baby anymore.

Later, Cher gets back to her meddling ways and encourages Tony to go and see Mercedes, knowing it will overwhelm her. Later, Mercedes makes a shocking discovery.

Meanwhile, Trish is delighted that she’s able to get her dance team back into the competition after last week’s disaster, and she has a big ask for Ste…

Elsewhere, Brooke starts to question their relationship with Imran, and a conversation with Ripley makes them come to a realisation.

Also, still clueless about the real reason for the party, Romeo invites Juliet to his surprise birthday party. Donna-Marie tries to invite herself, but to no avail. Juliet feels sorry for her.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm