Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 27th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, July 27.

Ruby returns home from the hospital and offers Jean some money to help out. Jean declines but takes Ruby back to hers so they can do face masks together. Ruby admits that she never had any fun with her own mum, but things take a turn when Jean gets a call.

Meanwhile, Karen notes Chelsea’s lack of effort with the children, so Gray pushes Chelsea to take Mia shopping for a new dress for her birthday party. Chelsea is rather neglectful on their outing and Whitney steps in, offering to fix an old dress of Mia’s that has sentimental value.

Later, Chelsea is happy to take the credit for putting a smile on Mia’s face, making out going to Whitney was her idea. Karen is forced to admit she might have been wrong about Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Linda is furious to hear about Zack dumping Nancy and fires him from the pub. Tiffany declines Whitney’s offer of help.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Liam is determined to organise Leanna’s funeral by himself. He berates Leyla and Jacob for their overblown ideas.

Meanwhile, Diane wants revenge for Jamie’s cruelty towards Gabby and she throws his belongings out of the B&B.

Elsewhere, intent on ridding April of the bullies once and for all, Marlon deletes all her social media accounts.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Mercedes is now convinced that she didn’t take baby Eva, but is she pointing the blame at the wrong person?

Later, Peri overhears a conversation Mercedes is having and gets the wrong end of the stick, resulting in the revelation that Cher was the one who framed Mercedes for kidnapping baby Eva.

Meanwhile, Sylver gets some bad news from the fertility clinic.

Elsewhere, Donna-Marie discovers that the surprise party isn’t meant for Romeo, but will she tell him? Still trying to get under Felix’s skin, Fergus and Warren decide to buy Price Slice.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm