Pick of the Plots: Monday 9th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, August 9.

Kathy and Rocky help Harvey move into the Square. Bobby and Dana stop by and Bobby feels uneasy when Kathy mentions its Islamic New Year.

Bobby tries to convince Dana that they should tell her dad the truth about him but she’s not keen. Later, Rocky is spooked when Sonia jokes that he and Kathy are marriage material.

Rocky decides to tell Harvey all about Bobby, prompting the concerned dad to confront his daughter. Kathy is livid when she finds out what Rocky has done.

Meanwhile, Karen is furious to overhear Chelsea slagging off her grandchildren. She decides to teach Chelsea a lesson and detains her in the launderette close to her curfew. Karen also tries to get Gray and Whitney talking again.

Elsewhere, Bernie and Tiffany patch things up. Keegan is on edge after sleeping with Dotty.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Shona lets herself into No.8 in her dressing gown and confesses to David she went to move his car but, in the process, she hit something, panicked and drove off.

When it transpires that Todd has been the victim of a hit and run, Shona admits to Abi that she was driving the car. Abi reluctantly agrees not to go to the police. David assures Shona that he’s hidden the car and plans to pay Todd a visit in hospital to test the water and see how much he remembers.

Meanwhile, Asha calls at the cafe and offers to help with the fundraising for Seb’s memorial garden. Nina’s touched. When Asha reveals that she sold her new laptop to raise money for Seb’s fund, Dev suspects she still has feelings for Nina.

Elsewhere, Alina ponders if the fire could be linked to her people trafficking case. Daisy’s gloating behaviour begins to grate on Ryan.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Jimmy and Nicola reel from Juliette’s bombshell.

Meanwhile, Mandy warns Liv to stay away from Vinny, motivating her to try and quit the booze.

Elsewhere, Charity learns that a delivery of smart watches has gone missing and she is quick to accuse Mackenzie, who denies all knowledge.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Cindy gets an anonymous text from someone who wants to meet her. It turns out to be Ollie. He is after money and doesn’t want his dad to know, but when Cindy tells him about Sue’s death, he has a change of heart.

Later, Cindy finds a letter in Sue’s belongings, showing that she had been writing to a man in prison. They are shocked to discover his identity…

Meanwhile, Zara is heartbroken as she finds out about Luke’s illness.

Elsewhere, Ella struggles to adjust to life back in the village while Nancy is keen to keep her away from Charlie. Shaq continues to crush on Verity.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm