Soap Star disasters for Channel 5

Telly today choices for August 8th.

WHEN SOAP STARS GO HORRIBLY WRONG

Brookside mainstay Jennifer Ellison narrates a compilation of moments that soap stars would rather forget in the latest in the series of Channel 5’s ‘Goes Wrong’ strand.

The archives and possibly YouTube have been scoured to compile a host of clips featuring EastEnders regulars Marc Bannerman, Martine McCutcheon and Katie Jarvis while Coronation Street has joys from Jack P Shepherd and Bruce Jones, the latter opens-up about how he struggled to find work after being typecast as Les Battersby.

While Hollyoaks’ Kieron Richardson talks about how a slip-of-the-tongue regarding a plot twist left fans open-mouthed.

Channel 5, 10 pm

COOKING WITH PARIS

Paris Hilton can cook…kind of.

So with that ‘kind of’ attitude she’s turning the traditional cooking show upside down. She’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be. With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread – and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen.

Now streaming on Netflix

CASE HISTORIES



Detective drama series based on the novels by Kate Atkinson, Jackson Brodie (Harry Potter, Star Trek: Discovery) portrays a private investigator who is compelled to bring peace to victims and their families, all whilst battling with a traumatic past. Also starring Amanda Abbington (Sherlock).

Now streaming on BritBox