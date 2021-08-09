Sara Davies joins Strictly 2021 line-up

Sara Davies MBE is the sixth celebrity confirmed for this year’s series.

Sara is an entrepreneur and television personality. She was the youngest ever dragon on the panel of entrepreneurs on popular BBC show Dragons’ Den, when she joined in 2019.

“My Mam and Dad are going to be so excited. I’m really nervous because so far the producers keep asking me if I can dance. Truth be told – I haven’t got a clue! I’ve not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little. The business world has taught me that tenacity, drive and determination deliver results, I hope that I can bring that to the dancefloor. And I’m excited to see the impact of all those hours of training on my mum tum!” – Sara Davies

Her company Crafter’s Companion, which she started as a student, now employs almost 250 people worldwide and has earned her the affectionate nickname of the Crafting Queen.

She is the recipient of over 30 business awards and, in 2016, she was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the economy.

The news of her joining Strictly was revealed on Good Morning Britain earlier today. Other celebrities confirmed for the 2021 series include Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb, AJ Odudu, John Whaite and Rhys Stephenson.

The BBC will announce further names who’ll be strutting their stuff on the dance floor this autumn in due course.