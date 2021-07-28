Mash Report revived with late night return on Dave

UKTV today announced the comedy series Late Night Mash.

The nine-part revamp of former BBC series The Mash Report will air on Dave later this year, hosted by Nish Kumar.

“Mash Lives! We couldn’t be happier to be working with Nish and the rest of the team over at Zeppotron. Mash has always been a show that has taken risks and brought top comedy talent to our screens. It’s relevant, reactive and we can’t think of a better new home for the show than Dave.” – Mark Iddon, commissioning editor UKTV

Each week, Late Night Mash will tap into the latest that the zeitgeist has to offer, with up-to-the-minute topical insights and fake news reports. The production will comprise eight brand new episodes and a ninth episode compiling the best moments from the series.

Late Night Mash joins a swathe of new comedy entertainment series heading to Dave. David Mitchell tests the skills of comedians in the great outdoors in Outsiders. Richard Ayoade fronts Question Team, the show where the guests invent the rounds and create the questions. On The Island, Tom Allen, Kemah Bob and Jason Forbes challenge comics to create their dream desert island. Fern Brady, Darren Harriott and Ivo Graham will travel the country to find out what makes us British as Folk. And Comedians Giving Lectures, Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable and Meet The Richardsons will all return for new series.

“Mash is rising from the dead. I’m not saying I’m Jesus, I just look more like him than most images would have you believe.” – Nish Kumar

Late Night Mash is a continuation of the successful show The Mash Report, which aired on BBC Two for four series, and will feature Kumar and a team of comics, including the returning Rachel Parris, Ellie Taylor, Geoff Norcott and Steve N. Allen. The show will air on Dave in the Autumn.