Jodie Whittaker to leave Doctor Who in 2022 along with showrunner Chris Chibnall

Jodie Whittaker is to bow out from her role as the Thirteenth Doctor in the BBC sci-fi series.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall – who made the historic decision to cast Jodie as the first female Doctor – has also announced his intention to depart the series in 2022.

Chris succeeded Steven Moffatt as Head Writer and Executive Producer with his first series transmitting in autumn 2018.

“Jodie and I made a ‘three series and out’ pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we’re handing back the TARDIS keys. “Jodie’s magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations. She’s been the gold standard leading actor, shouldering the responsibility of being the first female Doctor with style, strength, warmth, generosity and humour. “I’m so proud of the people we’ve worked with and the stories we’ve told. To finish our time with an additional Special, after the pandemic changed and challenged our production plans, is a lovely bonus. It’s great that the climax of the Thirteenth Doctor’s story will be at the heart(s) of the BBC’s centenary celebrations. “I wish our successors – whoever the BBC and BBC Studios choose – as much fun as we’ve had. They’re in for a treat!” – Chris Chibnall

BBC One was already planning to broadcast two specials in 2022, however has now ordered an ‘additional feature-length adventure’ to say goodbye to the Thirteenth doctor. The special will form part of the Beeb’s Centenary celebrations.

Doctor Who will also be back on air for a six-part series this autumn.

Alongside Jodie, Chris also brought in ‘the fam’ of Tosin Cole (Ryan), Mandip Gill (Yaz) and Bradley Walsh (Graham), and cast the acclaimed Sacha Dhawan as the latest incarnation of The Master, plus Jo Martin as the mysterious Fugitive Doctor.

Episodes such as Rosa, Demons Of The Punjab and Spyfall have been a hit with audiences and have won critical acclaim.

Under Chris’ tenure, the series has been awarded the Visionary Awards TV Show Of The Year, the Canadian Rockie Award from the BANFF Television Festival for best sci-fi series.

In addition, Mandip Gill and Vinay Patel were both recognised with wins from the Eastern Eye Awards. In 2019, the entire current cast and crew were awarded Honorary Doctorates by Sheffield Hallam University for their work on the show.

In 2020, 50,000 people took part in a Radio Times poll seeking to uncover the ‘Most Popular Doctor’ of all time with Jodie finishing in second place.

“My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. “We knew we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever.” – Jodie Whittaker

The Beeb’s Director of Drama, Piers Wenger, said: “Jodie’s final adventure to mark the BBC’s Centenary in 2022 is set to be a Doctor Who Special to remember. I’d like to thank them [Chris and Jodie] for their incredible work on the show.”