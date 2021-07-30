Pick of the Plots: Friday 30th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, July 30.

Ruby is shaken when Jay makes a comment about her. Overhearing Kat talking about her in the launderette only further fuels her paranoia.

Later, Jean mentions that she should be planning a dinner for Martin, and Ruby realises she’s forgotten her husband’s birthday.

Meanwhile, Kat apologises to Billy about the job and realises that he has sleeping in the car lot cabin. She calls Honey, Phil and Lola over and tells them what she’s found out.

Elsewhere, it’s Tiffany’s graduation party but she lets her insecurities take over.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.35pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Billy and Summer agree that they did the right thing in reporting Todd to the police. Summer meets up with Aadi and they chill out together in Victoria Garden drinking fruit cider.

Later, having found out from Aadi that Summer went home feeling unwell, Todd kicks the door in and is horrified to find Summer unconscious on the kitchen floor.

Meanwhile, after spending the night together, Grace is loved up with Michael. James wakes from his operation.

Elsewhere, Chesney admits he’s struggling with sign language.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm

Victoria and Amy wind Ethan up as they try and coach him for his date.

Meanwhile, Faith puts her foot in it.

Also, Paddy despairs

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

The life of a villager is in jeopardy after a fracas during the shop robbery, as the police try to figure out who is responsible. Joel gives Warren an alibi but soon discovers he’s been lying.

Meanwhile, Martine is feeling guilty for having an intimate moment with taken Felix.

Elsewhere, Sylver is shocked to discover that money in his account is missing, and Mercedes is left scrambling for words.

Also, The Hutch is in financial difficulty.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm