Marvin Humes launches Summer Unlocked playlist

July 31, 2021
Doug Lambert
Capital FM presenter Marvin Humes today announced the launch of his ‘Summer Unlocked’ playlist.

Marvin’s playlist, in partnership with leading British tech brand Nextbase, launched earlier today. With two thirds (66%) of Brits opting for a UK staycation this summer, we will be spending a whopping 1.8 billion hours on the road, and the compilation of songs is a celebration of this British summer.

“Holidays are different for me and Rochelle now that we have three kids. Having a great playlist is essential to keep everyone happy. This is why I jumped at the idea of helping Nextbase to come up with 2021’s ultimate list of summer tunes.” – Marvin Humes

Marvin’s current favourite tracks come accompanied by personal commentary on his tips for travelling with the family – including games he and his wife, Rochelle Humes, like to play with the kids when out on the road.

The playlist, titled ‘Marvin x Nextbase Summer Unlocked Playlist‘, comprises of over 25 songs and will bring the summer vibes inside the vehicle, during one of the nations’ longest driving seasons yet. The ‘She Makes Me Wanna’ singer has revealed that a carefully curated playlist is key to keeping the peace, and the children entertained, on long journeys, especially this summer.

“Our last family road trip was to Cornwall, which Nextbase knows to be one of the most popular destinations this summer. It took five or six hours to get there but was a nice drive and it is a beautiful place, I highly recommend!” – Marvin Humes

Marvin’s Summer Unlocked Playlist

Marvin x Nextbase Summer Unlocked playlist

1

Friday (feat. Mufasa & Hyperman) – Riton, Nightcrawlers, Mufasa & Hypeman, Dopamine –

2

Sunshine (The Light) – Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, Amorphous

3

Levitating – Dua Lipa

4

Summertime – DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

5

Peaches – Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar, Giveon

6

You’ve Got a Friend in Me – From “Toy Story” Soundtrack Randy Newman

7

Head & Heart – (feat. MNEK) Joel Corry

8

Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing – Tori Kelly “Sing” soundtrack

9

Finally (feat Julie McKnight) – Kings of Tomorrow, Julie McKnight

10

Three Little Birds – Bob Markey & The Wailers

11

Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

12

Thinking of You – Sister Sledge

13

Dynamite – BTS

14

Sunshine – Tieks, Dan Harkna

15

Dinero – Trinidad Cardona

16

Days Like This – Shau Escoffery

17

Beggin’ – Maneskin

18

September – Earth, Wind & Fire

19

Looking for Me – Paul Woolford, Diplo, Karren Lomax

20

The King of Wishful Thinking – Go West

21

Holiday – Little Mix

22

Summer 91 – (Looking Back)

23

This is Me – Keala Settle, ‘The Greatest Showman’ soundtrack

24

Set Adrift on Memory Bliss – PM. Law

25

Fade (feat, KImlee) – Grant Nelson Big Room Remix

26

Optimistic – Sound of Blackness

Marvin x Nextbase Summer Unlocked Playlist is now accessible on Nextbase channels, Spotify.

To celebrate the nation’s summer of driving, Nextbase has partnered with the UK’s top attractions to give families travelling across the country, the chance to win big. Nextbase will also be announcing a celebrity podcast series to keep families entertained whilst driving to their holiday destinations.

Visit www.nextbasesummerunlocked.com to get involved.

