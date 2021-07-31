Jack Fowler drops second collection with fashion brand, ISAWITFIRST

Fashion is the focus of Jack Flower…

Safe to say, Jack Fowler, really is a jack of all trades and master of many. This former PT, founding member of the iconic Love Island DBS and now international music artist, has announced he is adding yet another string to his bow: menswear ambassador. ISAWITFIRST have this month announced their JACK X ISAWITFIRST second drop.

“I was really keen for every piece to be something I would actually wear. I wanted to capture that 70s laid back vibe but with a fresh new spin and I think we did it!” – Jack Fowler

This collection is summer casual with a heavy dose of retro 70s and a modern twist. It’s all about cool comfort with a fresh spin. Think knitted polo shirts, matching sets, bold graphics and vibey prints. ISAWITFIRST were keen to capture Jack’s laidback style and the shoot gives us major Jordan Belfort Wolf of Wall Street vibes.

The collection will take you from departures to dancefloor effortlessly and is the perfect holiday companion – if you’re lucky enough to get away this summer! Oversized t-shirts featuring graphic prints, oversized sweatshirts, shirt and short co-ords as well as some classic denim and jackets, there really is something for every wardrobe in this collection. The best bit? Girls, you can style up the pieces too. No need to steal your boyfriend’s clothes, ISAWITFIRST has you covered!

“After Jack’s successful first drop, it was a no-brainer that we got him back in for drop 2! Jack’s personality and style are one of a kind and we’re really pleased with how this collection captures both. With restrictions lifted and the potential for holidays this is everything the modern man needs for his summer!” – Leanne Holmes, Head of Brand and Buying at ISAWITFIRST

The collection features 56 lines priced between £5 – £25 and is shoppable here.