Pick of the Plots: Monday 2nd August

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, August 2.

Phil takes a call from Ritchie about Raymond before heading over to Denise’s where he gets into a confrontation with Jack. Later, Kat realises that Phil is considering doing a runner with Raymond.

Phil’s mood is further soured by Kat’s attempts to help Billy out of the hole he’s in. First, she splashes Phil’s cash on a plan that quickly goes belly-up and then she invites Billy to stay at the Mitchell’s.

Meanwhile, Nancy announces she is going on holiday with some girls that she’s met. Sharon thinks she’s running away from Zack but Nancy denies it and heads to The Albert. Frankie later finds Nancy at the bar and tries to talk to her. Nancy sees red when one of the girls mocks Frankie and a fight breaks out.

Elsewhere, Harvey and Dana join the Beales for dinner and it’s awkward when Lucy is brought up. Keegan confronts Dotty about how she has treated Vinny.

EastEnders, BBC One, 9.05pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Tyrone and Alina are at the hospital to investigate the cause of some stomach pains that Alina is having. They’re relieved when the pains are deemed to be nothing serious.

Hope’s still feeling left out and her fury rises as Tyrone and Alina excitedly discuss the fact they’re having a boy. Fiz is shocked when Hope makes a nasty comment about the baby.

Later, without Fiz’s knowledge, Hope heads over to the salon flat to retrieve a toy dinosaur she had bought for the baby. It’s not long before the flat is engulfed in flames and Alina is being carted off in an ambulance, but did Hope have anything to do with the blaze?

Meanwhile, James learns that the police aren’t taking his complaint any further. He’s disappointed that Craig didn’t back him. James is determined to appeal. Craig is horrified when PC Brody remarks that black people are just over sensitive.

Elsewhere, George offers Todd a place to stay. Izzy finds out that Sarah and Carla have been lying to them and confronts them.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Jamie breaks into Home Farm to access the safe, but before he can unload the cash, Gabby arrives and Jamie slinks into the shadows. As Gabby is about to call the police, Jamie appears with a bag of cash. She’s angry he’s leaving, upset by his betrayal.

Soon, Gabby clutches her stomach in pain. Will arrives and decides to take her to hospital. As Jamie leaves Home Farm, he admits to Gabby that he never wanted their baby.

Meanwhile, keen to shift Leyla from her life, Meena matchmakes again between Liam and Leyla – but will it work?

Elsewhere, Sarah is uneasy at Faith’s suggestion.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Joel confronts Warren and they get into a heated discussion that ends with an ultimatum – turn yourself in, or I will.

Later, Warren makes a decision which could have deadly consequences.

Meanwhile, Felix is questioned by PC Franks about his whereabouts during the Price Slice heist, but he remains tight-lipped in order to protect Martine. Martine decides to tell the police where Felix was during the robbery, but she bumps into Grace.

Elsewhere, Toby gives Cleo a birthday gift but it doesn’t go down too well. Tony shares his money worries with Diane.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm