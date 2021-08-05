Best on the Box Highlights

Halifax is shaken by a devastating gas explosion in Yorkshire Firefighters

August 5, 2021
Doug Lambert
With Channel 5 having several ‘Yorkshire based’ successes, the Beeb have jumped on the bandwagon, or in this case firewagon.

In the second episode of the four-part series the county facing plummeting temperatures and snowfall to add to problems posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, firefighters are tested by a series of challenging fires and punishing driving conditions.

In the build-up to Christmas, crews on shift patterns do their best to enjoy the festive period away from their families. But it’s all brought into perspective when a village community near Halifax is shaken by a devastating gas explosion that leaves two people seriously injured.

A veteran firefighter and local lad reflect on how times have changed in the service, and how he feels his background is vital for forging bonds with the communities the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service protects.

Later in the episode, we meet a rookie firefighter who heads up onto an aerial platform to tackle a major fire for the first time. Her training is put to the test as she battles to save the building.

Yorkshire Firefighters, BBC Two, 8 pm

