Production begins on BritBox drama Murder in Provence

BritBox UK and BritBox North America confirm production has officially begun in the UK and France on first pan-territory original Murder in Provence.

Starring Roger Allam, Nancy Carroll and Keala Settle and based on the books by M.L. Longworth, Murder in Provence follows Antoine Verlaque (Allam), Investigating Judge in Aix-en-Provence, and Criminal Psychologist, and romantic partner, Marine Bonnet (Carroll) as they investigate the murders, mysteries and dark underbelly of their idyllic home.

Their efforts are aided by Hélène (Settle), Deputy Police Commissioner, and Antoine’s trusted confidante.

Patricia Hodge has joined the cast as Florence Bonnet, Marine’s mother, and Geff Francis has taken the role of Police Commissioner François Roussel – the thorn in everyone’s side. Murder in Provence is being adapted for the screen by renowned playwright Shelagh Stephenson, directed by Chloe Thomas and produced by Grainne Marmion from Monumental Television, part of ITV Studios. Executive Producers are Alison Carpenter, Alison Owen and Debra Hayward.

In soap news Crossroads since its debut on July 15th on BritBox has been the most-streamed soap, proving 35 years since its demise it still commands a following while in casting news Rose Williams, Anne Reid, Kris Marshall, Kate Ashfield, Crystal Clarke, Jack Fox, Charlotte Spencer, Lily Sacofsky, Turlough Convery, Kevin Eldon and Adrian Scarborough are confirmed to return to Sanditon for its second series.

Murder in Provence will debut exclusively on BritBox UK and BritBox North America in 2022.