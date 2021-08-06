As Tom Daley shows his love of knitting at the Olympics: Other celebs who also enjoy a ‘good yarn’

After pictures of Olympic gold medallist, Tom Daley, knitting by the side of the Olympic pool in Tokyo went viral, research reveals a host of other celebrities who also favour the yarn.
The study reveals some unexpected names from the worlds of movies and music – as well as some unusual reasons for taking up the hobby. Knitting is known to have therapeutic benefits by reducing stress, creating strong social bonds and increasing feelings of usefulness. Meanwhile, the repetitive and rhythmic movements of knitting are often compared to forms of meditation.*
Team GB diver Daley, who won gold in the men’s synchronised 10m platform competition in Tokyo alongside team-mate Matty Lee, was snapped first knitting a pouch for his gold medal as he watched the other action in the pool. Later, the 27-year old, who will compete in the Individual 10m platform diving final tomorrow -Saturday, Aug 7 – created a cardigan memento of the Games.
It features the word ‘Tokyo’ on the front in Japanese and has ‘Team GB’ and the Olympic rings on the back.
Famous Knitters
Harry Styles
In 2012, the Independent reported that former One Direction heartthrob Styles had developed a penchant for knitting and, although details about how serious the hobby was were scarce, the paper speculated that it may have had something to do with another Styles penchant, that of older women
Ryan Gosling
Russell Crowe
Kate Middleton
David Arquette
Cara Delevigne
Julia Roberts
Christina Hendricks
Demi Lovato
Proving that millennials knit too, the singer took up the craft as a way to unwind but, more importantly, to take a break from her smartphone. A picture she posted on her Instagram account in 2017, showing her knitting on a plane, went viral as fans discovered their favourite songstress had an unlikely hobby.
The research has been conducted by online gaming site PartyCasino, they note ‘there are many more celebs who are either rumoured or confirmed to knit or have knitted in the past including Ingrid Bergman, Audrey Hepburn, Marylin Monroe, Amy Adams, Kurt Cobain, Uma Thurman, Kate Moss, Meryl Streep and Star Wars star, Daisy Ridley.’
Meanwhile, a raft of famous names have other unlikely, strange or downright creepy hobbies. PartyCasino has compiled what celebs get up to in their spare time.
View this post on Instagram