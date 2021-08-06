Sky release teaser for Babou Ceesay drama Wolfe

Sky today releases a ‘first look trailer’ for darkly funny Sky Original drama Wolfe.

The forensic crime series was written and created by Paul Abbott of Shameless fame and stars Babou Ceesay in the title role. The six-part story follows Forensic Scientist Professor Wolfe Kinteh, a forensic powerhouse and North England’s finest crime scene expert. Wolfe’s brilliance comes with an appetite for bending any rule he encounters, but all for the very best reasons.

“I can’t wait for the viewers to meet Wolfe. Paul Abbott has poured his unique take on humanity into this complicated, fascinating character. I loved every minute of bringing him to life and working with the incredible cast and crew. It’s been an extraordinary experience creating the show and viewers are in for a fun and enigmatic journey.” – Babou Ceesay



Wolfe ‘is a feel-good series about dead folks, that is not afraid to get up close and personal with blood and gore. Explosive stakes and unique crime scene discoveries only add to its energy, attitude, and wit, making it miles ahead of any other forensic series’ Sky proudly boast.

Ceesay is joined by an ensemble cast including Amanda Abbington (Sherlock), Natalia Tena (Game of Thrones), Adam Long (The Bay), Naomi Yang (Chimerica), Talitha Wing (Alex Rider), Shaniqua Okwok (Small Axe) and Christine Tremarco (Little Boy Blue).

Each week Wolfe and his team are sent to new, compelling locations to piece together the parts of an outlandish and unconventional investigation. His team will face exploding vehicles, buildings and even bodies, doing anything to unearth the mysterious truth behind these crimes. One thing is for sure though, they won’t be doing it in a way anybody expected as Wolfe attacks life with a bipolar approach and deploys his scientific brain to each new case, but what works so well on a crime scene, at home, not so much.