Pick of the Plots: Friday 6th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, August 6.

Frankie convinces Nancy to go out for a drink and they head to the Prince Albert. Zack shows up and Nancy realises she’s been set up.

Meanwhile, Lola feels guilty for missing Lexi’s swimming lesson as Ben has a go at her. Sheree encourages Lola to let Isaac go.

Elsewhere, Rainie confronts Karen about the diet pills.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.35pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Alina and Tyrone are stunned to find out from the police that an accelerant was used to start the fire. Realising her keys are gone Alina says someone must have let themselves in. Fiz tells Hope they need to talk about the fire.

Later, Tyrone and Fiz try to work out how to deal with Hope. Will Tyrone tell the police they think Hope started the fire?

Meanwhile, Aadi calls to see Summer and plucks up the courage to ask her out. Dev is stunned to hear from Tracy that Aadi is going out with Amy. As the misinformation continues to spread, Steve flies off the handle.

Elsewhere, Shona clashes with Todd. Nina is touched when Ed makes a gesture.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm

Angel’s birthday party is in full swing. Mandy overhears Nicola bad mouthing her and Vinny, so thwacks her with a huge inflatable. A fight breaks out.

When the mayhem is over, Jimmy is blindsided when Juliette turns up with some bad news to top off his disastrous day.

Meanwhile, what will Sarah do next?

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

It’s the day of Ella’s verdict and Sue’s funeral.

Ella’s potential return divides Darren and Nancy. Darren is hoping she’ll be allowed home, but Nancy is worried about how it will affect Charlie if she returns.

Meanwhile, Zara is feeling hurt after finding out about her mum’s funeral via social media, oblivious to Luke’s deteriorating health condition. Later, the siblings bond over old memorabilia, which gives Luke the idea to propose to Cindy.

Elsewhere, the robbery haunts Walter and Warren uses it to his advantage. Shaq struggles to keep his eyes off Sami’s girlfriend Verity.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm