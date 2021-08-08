Beeb reveal latest factual, arts and classical music commissions

The BBC today announced a range of new commissions from their newly created Factual, Arts and Classical Music department.

The programmes include an exploration of the personal and political life of Frida Kahlo and her relationship with Diego Rivera there is also a celebration of African-American creativity, executive-produced by Afua Hirsch while David Olusoga looks at the long history of the Union, there will be a landmark science series presented by Chris Packham about planet Earth and a three-part series about the controversial Brazilian political dynasty, the Bolsonaros.

“The BBC’s commitment to premium factual, arts and classical music programming is unique in the UK and central to our public service mission for all audiences. The landmark series Union will explore the history of our islands, examining the forces that pulled them together and have, at various times threatened to pull them asunder. By focussing on the lives of ordinary men and women it promises to unearth fresh perspectives on our shared history.” – Patrick Holland, Director, Factual, Arts and Classical Music Television

Also announced is the return of Lights Up, with a new series of plays partnering with theatres across the UK; a new selection of monologues for BBC Four (following the success of acclaimed series CripTales, Soon Gone and Snatches) this time addressing the theme of poverty; and a feature-length film about British composer Michael Tippett, from acclaimed film-maker John Bridcut.