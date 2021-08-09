Charlie Wernham joins the cast of EastEnders

Charlie Wernham is set to arrive to Walford this autumn.

The actor and comedian has joined the cast of the BBC One soap as Harvey Monroe’s (Ross Boatman) wayward eldest son Aaron.

Aaron’s sister Dana (Barbara Smith) is currently in a relationship with Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) and is about to move into a flat in the Square with their father.

“We’re very happy to be welcoming Charlie to Walford. His character Aaron joins the Monroe’s, our newest family set to move into the Square with connections to the Beale’s. In many ways he’s the opposite to his sister Dana and Harvey’s relationship with them both is likely to be tested. There’s more to Aaron than his bravado lets on and we look forward to Charlie’s arrival on screen later this year.” – Jon Sen, Executive Producer

The Beeb describe Aaron as confident and someone who likes to get his own way. He’s close to his dad who raised him by himself but as soon as Aaron landed a city job in finance, he left home and didn’t look back.

Things between Aaron and his sister Dana are strained and she often feels shut out by him. Though Aaron is fiercely loyal, his arrogance often becomes his biggest asset and downfall in equal measure.

When he waltzes into Walford to check out his family’s new set up, a few things catch his eye and he decides to hang around.

After trying out his comedy talents on Britain’s Got Talent in 2008, Charlie Wernham went on to appear in The Inbetweeners, School of Comedy, Bad Education and Hollyoaks.

Since leaving Hollyoaks in 2016, he’s starred in The Man in the Orange Shirt and The Filth and the Fury as well as landing film roles in Bad Education: The Movie and Hooligan Escape.

He begins filming on EastEnders this month for an autumn debut in the soap.