Hollyoaks reveals new character Nate played by Chris Charles

Chris Charles has joined the cast of Hollyoaks.

Chris has signed up to play Nate Denby.

The down-to-earth market stall holder is Grace and Ripley’s new flatmate.

Nate settles into village life in no time, quickly forming an unlikely friendship with fellow stall-holder Ripley – someone he respects and can have a bit of a laugh with – and against his better judgement, begins to fall for landlady Grace.

Is Nate all he appears to be, and more to the point, someone Grace can open up to?

“”I’m honoured to be joining a staple of British Television. Words can’t describe how blessed I feel or the level of excitement I have to get started.” – Chris Charles

Chris Charles has previously appeared in EastEnders and Doctors.

The actor’s first appearance on Hollyoaks will be on Monday the 6th September on E4.