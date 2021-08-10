Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 10th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, August 10.

Karen and Mitch help out at Mia’s birthday party. Having forgotten to send out any invites, Gray is grateful when Whitney stops by.

Chelsea wins her court hearing and decides to give the party a miss, while Karen can’t resist confronting Gray about putting Chelsea before his children.

Meanwhile, Dana and Harvey clash over Bobby and her plans to celebrate his A level results. Kathy pleads with Harvey not to judge Bobby on his past, and he begrudgingly congratulates him later.

Elsewhere, Rocky and Jen want Whitney to take part in a singing competition. Jean confronts Ruby after finding a large amount of money in her bank account.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Liv is heartbroken when Vinny notes that he can only be her friend.

Meanwhile, Jimmy and Nicola break some news to Carl. They hope they’ve done enough to reassure him.

Elsewhere, April promises to stay off social media.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

When Ella discovers that Charlie isn’t meant to see her, she lashes out at Mandy, but Mandy retaliates with a hurtful comment.

Later, at The Hutch, Mandy finds an empty till and a note from Ella saying she has run away.

Meanwhile, a guilty conscience makes Liberty write a condolence note for Leah and swap it out for the card that Summer intends to put with a cake for Leah’s family.

Elsewhere, Cindy convinces Zara that burning the letters without telling Luke is the right thing to do. However, they miss some visiting orders amongst Sue’s things.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm