Greg Wise joins Strictly Come Dancing 2021

August 11, 2021
Shaun Linden
Greg is the tenth celebrity confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

The news was revealed today (Wednesday 11th August ) on ITV’s This Morning.

Greg is an actor, writer and producer.

“My beautiful sister was a huge disco queen. She left our world almost exactly 5 years ago in a glitter ball coffin. This is for her. My gorgeous Diva sis, who would have been insane with excitement that her little bro was doing this.” – Greg Wise

Greg’s credits include The Crown, Cranford, Walking on Sunshine and Sense and Sensibility.

He wrote box-office hit film Last Christmas with his wife, Emma Thompson, and the book Not That Kind of Love with his late sister Clare.

Other celebrities confirmed for the 2021 series of Strictly include Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb, AJ Odudu, John Whaite, Rhys Stephenson, Sara Davies, Katie McGlynn, Dan Walker, and Tilly Ramsay.

The Beeb will reveal more names in due course.

