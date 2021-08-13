Judi Love confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Judi is the fourteenth celebrity confirmed for this year’s series.

The news was revealed today (13th August) on Loose Women on ITV.

Judi is a comedian and presenter.

“I think I am still in shock that I will be part of this amazing show. I’ve watched it for many years and admired the phenomenal abilities of these dancers and celebrities that have taken part and dedicated themselves to learning a new craft. I’m truly looking forward to pushing myself in something that I could have only dreamed of doing and now it’s actually coming true!! I can’t lie I’m soooo nervous but excited at the same time!!” – Judi Love

A firm favourite on the stand-up circuit, Judi is also known for producing a host of viral online comedy sketches, amassing a huge following on social media.

Judi’s television work includes as a regular panellist on Loose Women and she has also been a guest on various chat and game/competition shows including The Jonathan Ross Show, Celebrity Juice and Celebrity Masterchef.

During lockdown, she set up her Quarantine Date Nights, gathering tens of thousands of views as well as countless, budding singletons.

Judi also has a regular column in OK Magazine.

Other celebrities confirmed for Strictly 2021 include Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb, AJ Odudu, John Whaite, Rhys Stephenson, Sara Davies, Katie McGlynn, Dan Walker, Tilly Ramsay, Nina Wadia, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Adam Peaty.