Ugo Monye is the final celebrity confirmed for Strictly 2021

Ugo is the fifteenth and final celebrity confirmed for the 2021 series.

The news was revealed today (Friday 13th August) on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan.

Ugo Monye is a broadcaster, sports pundit and former England rugby player.

“What a dream come true! Strictly is the biggest entertainment show on TV and I can’t wait to show everyone I’ve got more than just dad dancing moves. My two beautiful daughters never had a chance to see me on the rugby pitch, so to know they can watch me waltzing and twirling every week is really special to me. I love an outfit at the best of times, so bring on the sequins!” – Ugo Monye

Beginning his rugby career at Harlequins in 2002, Ugo went on to make 241 appearances for the club, scored 89 tries, won a Premiership and made his England debut in 2008.

Since retiring in 2015, Ugo has become a respected face and voice in the world of sports presenting, hosting rugby coverage for BT Sport and ITV as well as the BBC 5 Live Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

His commitment to making rugby more accessible for all has seen him recently named the first ever Chairman of England Rugby’s new Diversity and Inclusion committee.

In July 2021, it was announced that Ugo would be one of the new team Captains on BBC One’s A Question of Sport.

The full line-up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing: Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb, AJ Odudu, John Whaite, Rhys Stephenson, Sara Davies, Katie McGlynn, Dan Walker, Tilly Ramsay, Nina Wadia, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Adam Peaty and Ugo Monye.