Channel 4 to air programmes in tribute to Sean Lock

The broadcaster is to air Sean Lock content following the news of the comedian’s death.

It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy. Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.” – statement from agent, Off The Kerb Productions

Following the sad news of the death of one of the UK’s best-loved comedians, Channel 4 and All 4 will be paying tribute to Sean Lock by re-airing some of his best comedy appearances on the network showcasing once more the uniquely talented comedy performer.

Tomorrow night (Thursday 19th August), Channel 4 will be airing the stand-up special Sean Lock: Keep it Light at 10 pm, followed at 11 pm by a classic episode of 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. All 4 will be highlighting a collection of Sean’s much-loved TV appearances including 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

“One of the most original voices in comedy and one of the loveliest people too… Sean’s bone dry wit helped make 8 Out of 10 Cats one of Channel 4’s best loved shows and we owe him a huge debt of thanks for all the years of laughter and fun” – Channel 4’s Chief Creative Officer Ian Katz

Channel 4 in a statement added, ‘Sean Lock is a much-loved part of the Channel 4 family and has played a pivotal role on the channel for over two decades. He has brought so much laughter and joy both on and off screen. We will miss him hugely. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time.’

Sean was born in Chertsey, Surrey, on 22 April 1963 and before rising to comedy fame in the 1990s had spent much of his career as a labourer on building sites. During this time, he developed skin cancer and following the ‘all clear’ decided to take a different route in life as a stand-up comic. By 1993 he had made several appearances on television and went on to feature in shows such as Newman and Baddiel on the Road to Wembley (BBC), The Comedy Network (Channel 5), Never Mind The Buzzcocks (BBC), TV’s Believe it or Not with Sean Lock (BBC) and Live at the Apollo (BBC).

Sean Lock passed away after another cancer diagnosis. Harry Hill was one of hundreds of celebrities to pay tribute, calling Lock ‘The comedian’s comedian’. Pictured: Live at the Apollo, repeated regularly on UKTV.