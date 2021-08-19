Pick of the Plots: Thursday 19th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, August 19.

Ash and Vinny are shocked to hear from their dad.

A guilty Honey insists on taking Suki as her plus one to the Pride of Walford meal as Kheerat storms in berating her about what she did.

Suki confesses all to Honey – Jags is dead because of her, she set him up for what Vinny did leaving Honey reeling.

Meanwhile, Jackie tells Isaac she’s had no word from her son yet. Lola shares a card the kids have made for Isaac with Sheree, who’s not impressed.

Elsewhere, Kat frets over putting too much pressure on Tommy.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.35pm

Victoria is in charge of both kids. She briefly goes upstairs to check on Harry. Seeing her chance, Meena creeps in through the back door and looms over Theo. When Victoria returns downstairs, she’s horrified to find Theo has gone, and the baby gate and back door are open.

David and Victoria desperately search for Theo.

Meanwhile, Sarah is suspicious of Noah, who has an admission. He thinks he has found the family she’s looking for. Sarah feels excited but Noah cautions her.

Elsewhere, Bernice persuades Laurel to help her. Liam finds the pregnancy tests and Leyla feels trapped.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm and 8pm

Summer’s plan continues to unravel as she goes head to head with Sienna. The showdown entails a spiked drink, an arrest, and a gunshot, but who will come out on top?

Meanwhile, Maxine offers to help Warren with some work, but he doesn’t think she can do it so when he storms off, she gathers his papers to prove that she can. She notices a strange account that seems to be making thousands under the name ‘Blue Bird’.

Elsewhere, Becky makes Diane feel bad when she doesn’t agree with her decision on vaccinations. Tony is scammed.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm