Tracy Beaker back for further family adventures

The show was revived by the Beeb much to the delight of fans.

The life of the character returned to screens earlier this year when My Mum Tracy Beaker set a new record as CBBC’s most successful launch ever when it was streamed 2.1m times on BBC iPlayer in its first three days of availability in February.

Dani Harmer returns as Tracy Beaker, and Emma Maggie Davies as her book-smart, sassy, surprisingly tough daughter Jess in another five-part series The Beaker Girls, to air later this year on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.

There will also be some familiar faces returning: Jordan Duvigneau is back as Sean Godfrey, Lisa Coleman as Cam, Montana Thompson as Justine and Danielle Henry as Mary, along with newcomer Chi-Megan Ennis McLean as Jordan and Alibe Parsons as junk shop owner, Flo.

The Beaker Girls are loving their new life running the Dumping Ground junk shop in the quirky seaside town of Cooksea. The wheeler-dealer duo are making new friends – but also enemies, and a whole lot of trouble.

When Jordan, a runaway teen who has been repeatedly failed by the care system, finds her way into the Beaker Girls’ cosy family, Tracy’s life seems to have come full circle as she contemplates becoming a foster parent. But will Jess ever be ready to share her mum?

“The enduring affection of our audiences for the character of Tracy Beaker was clear in the reaction to My Mum Tracy Beaker. The Beaker Girls promises to touch the hearts of our audiences and we’re tremendously excited to work with such a talented cast and crew to bring this captivating mother and daughter back to the screen and unveil their next chapter.” – Tali Walters, Genre Lead, BBC Children’s In-house Drama

All previous series of Tracy Beaker are available to watch on BBC iPlayer and The Tracy Beaker Podcast is available on BBC Sounds. The air date for the next series will be announced shortly.