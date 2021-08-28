Tracy Beaker spin-off The Beaker Girls begins filming in Bristol

Brand new CBBC series The Beaker Girls is the latest title to begin filming on location in Bristol.

“The enduring affection of our audiences for the character of Tracy Beaker was clear in the reaction to My Mum Tracy Beaker. The Beaker Girls promises to touch the hearts of our audiences and we’re tremendously excited to work with such a talented cast and crew to bring this captivating mother and daughter back to the screen and unveil their next chapter.” – Tali Walters, Genre Lead, BBC Children’s In-house Drama

Made by BBC Children’s In-House Productions, with assistance from Bristol’s Film Office and production headquarters at The Bottle Yard Studios, this new five-part series will see Dani Harmer return as the irrepressible Tracy Beaker, and Emma Maggie Davies as her book-smart, sassy, surprisingly tough daughter Jess, as they face dramatic twists, hide untold secrets and find friendship in unexpected places.

Filming for the new series follows success for My Mum Tracy Beaker, the latest instalment in the franchise based on the books of Jacqueline Wilson, which set a new record as CBBC’s most successful series launch ever in February 2021 when it was streamed 2.1m times on BBC iPlayer in its first three days of availability.

There will also be some familiar faces returning: Jordan Duvigneau is back as Sean Godfrey, Lisa Coleman as Cam, Montana Thompson as Justine and Danielle Henry as Mary, along with newcomer Chi-Megan Ennis McLean as Jordan and Alibe Parsons as junk shop owner, Flo.

In this new series, The Beaker Girls are loving their new life running the Dumping Ground junk shop in the quirky seaside town of Cooksea. The wheeler-dealer duo are making new friends – but also enemies, and a whole lot of trouble. When Jordan, a runaway teen who has been repeatedly failed by the care system, finds her way into the Beaker Girls’ cosy family, Tracy’s life seems to have come full circle as she contemplates becoming a foster parent. But will Jess ever be ready to share her mum?

The Beaker Girls will air later this year on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.