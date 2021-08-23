Summer 2021 Love Island is set to crown its winning couple

The sun is about to set on another summer of ITV2 love.

After eight weeks of flirting, coupling up and ‘moving mad’, there are just four final couples – Chloe & Toby, Faye & Teddy, Kaz & Tyler and Millie & Liam – and tonight, one of these couples will be crowned the winners of Love Island 2021 and have the chance to bag the cash prize. Hosted by Laura Whitmore, live from the Love Island Villa, tonight’s finale will feature interviews with the four final couples, as Laura gets all the inside gossip.

Viewers can vote for their winning couple via the official Love Island app. Voting is open until 8:45pm tonight. The vote will then reopen during tonight’s show, giving viewers a second chance to vote for their favourite couple.

Which couple has stolen the hearts of the nation and will be crowned the winners of Love Island 2021? – ITV2

Betting experts have been pondering who may well win the show looking at the odds as to which couple is most likely to join the Love Island hall of fame and bag the £50,000? Teaming up with SEMrush.com to conduct sentiment analysis across current contestants, Compare.bet have today revealed the public’s favourite couple to win.

Couple Positive tweets 1 Chloe and Toby 60.1% 2 Millie and Liam 52.4% 3 Kaz and Tyler 47.0% 4 Faye and Teddy 38.2%

Following Jiberty’s shock exit on Friday, in the current first place is Chloe and Toby with 60.1% of tweets being positive. After being voted the couple that makes us laugh the most, it’s no surprise that their laidback and banter-filled relationship has made the public come to adore Toey. Millie and Liam place as our second favourite couple to win. Together since earlier on in the show, of the tweets mentioning them, 52.4% were positive.

Kaz and Tyler snag third, which comes as no surprise as the couple are constantly trending, with comments mentioning how good and natural they look together – 47.0% of tweets are positive. Faye and Teddy predicted to be least likely to win

In last place are Faye and Teddy with only 38.2%of positive tweets. After being voted by a majority of the islanders as one of the least compatible couples, it’s clear to see the public agree with many unsure after their many explosive arguments.

In this evening’s highlights show, viewers will see the Islanders are waking up to their final day in paradise when Toby receives a text: “Islanders. Tonight, you will all attend the Love Island 2021 Summer Ball but first it’s time to brush up on your dance moves. #salsasesh #savethelastdance”

Iryna and Roma, the Islanders’ very own dance teachers, enter the Villa and give the Islanders a crash course in Salsa. Can the Islanders master the moves in time for tonight’s Summer Ball? Kaz receives a text which reads: “Girls. It’s time for some R&R. Please get ready to leave the Villa #spababes #feelgood.”

The girls head out of the Villa to pamper themselves ahead of tonight. The girls begin penning their declarations of love at the spa day. Kaz says: “Are you ready to express your feelings?” Chloe says: “No, I’m nervous! I’m going to give it a go, I’m not promising a sonnet but it’ll be quite nice!”

Are the Islanders ready to express how they all feel? The boys are all suited and booted and stand at the fire pit awaiting the girls return to the Villa. One by one the girls enter the Villa leaving the boys speechless. It is soon time for each couple to make their declaration of love and Millie and Liam are up first. Millie says: “I feel like I’m getting married!”

Millie says: “Seven weeks ago I walked into the Villa not knowing what my journey was going to hold. However, I knew I only had eyes for you.” Millie adds: “Things took a turn for the worse but I knew I wasn’t going to be able to stay away and I just wanted to be back in your arms. I’d happily let you sing to me for the rest of our lives!”

It’s soon time for Liam to deliver his declaration of love for Millie. Liams says: “Laying next to you made me forget that I was in bed but almost made me feel like I was floating on a cloud floating high up in the skies.” Liam adds: “As our journey nears the end, I look back and love every minute of it. We now have a new journey to venture into – life outside the Villa.”

Up next is Faye and Teddy. Reading her declaration, Faye says: “No one would ever believe what would happen next, I was lucky enough to receive a text. I’m sorry you had to deal with a girl so insecure, luckily you’re fixing me just by being so pure.”

Faye adds: “At times my outbursts caused our relationship to seem cursed but I’ll be forever grateful you stood by me at my worst.” Faye finishes her declaration and then it’s Teddy’s turn. Teddy says: “Ever since the beginning you’ve kept me on my toes. You’ve been a beautiful pain in my arse but I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Teddy continues: “I love that you are fiery, strong, stunning and an independent woman who cares for others with genuine affection.Yes we’ve had our ups and downs but every moment when I’ve looked into those deep blue eyes, I’ve seen a future with you.” Next is Kaz and Tyler. Kaz says: “My journey here started when you walked in. From the moment I saw you, I thought ‘he’s a bit of me!’ I never thought I would find someone like you here.”

Kaz continues: “You’re a gentleman, you’re funny, you’re kind and you’re even more affectionate than me!” Tyler then delivers his declaration to Kaz, he says: “My fair lady, cast your mind back to the moment I entered the Villa. You were so warm and welcoming and genuinely had a pure aura about you.” Tyler adds: “I am yours Kaz and I’ve always been yours.”

Finally, Chloe and Toby take to the stage to make their declarations to one another. Chloe says: “Toby. Who would have thought that me and you would have made it all this way? From the first snog on the terrace to the bootylicious challenge, it’s clear we’ve always had an amazing connection.”

Chloe continues: “I wanted to find someone coming into this Villa but I didn’t expect to find someone as amazing as you.” It is now Toby’s turn and he says: “I’m not the best with words but for you Chlo, I’m willing to try. While I read this declaration of love with those piercing blue eyes watching me, I know that if I look up I might lose all composure!”

Toby then has something he wants to ask Chloe….

