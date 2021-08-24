Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 24th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, August 24.

Tiffany finally arrives home and Keegan presents her with a romantic meal he has laid on but she tells him she knows about him and Dotty.

At the club, Vinny tells Dotty he knows what happened and so does Tiffany and Dotty rushes off. The ugly truth sets in for Tiffany.

Meanwhile, two men eye up the charity bucket from the gig as everyone celebrates Whitney’s performance. Mick, Whitney and a group of supporters head off to the café while Linda stays to lock up. The men grab a petrified Linda.

Zack is upstairs with Nancy. He rushes to Linda’s aid when he hears the commotion.

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Gray encounter James – whom Chelsea recently hooked up with – at The Prince Albert. Coincidentally, Gray knows him too. Playing with fire, Chelsea lines up a date with James while Gray is at the bar

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Chloe wants to give Sarah a bracelet of Gemma’s. Sarah is reluctant, until she sees that it’s a diamond bracelet. Unseen, Noah watches, upset that Sarah lied to him.

Meanwhile, Laurel tries to help Liv.

Elsewhere, Bob is thrown by Russ’s sudden appearance.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

All eyes are on Maxine after she makes a shocking decision. Warren gets the wrong end of the stick and thinks that Maxine has been sleeping with Sami. He threatens Misbah.

Meanwhile, Donna-Marie isn’t done with Mercedes yet and reveals that she filmed her talking to Romeo about the affair and demands another £2,000.

Elsewhere, Sid is determined to go through with his date with Demi but rushes off before it begins when there’s blood on his trousers.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm