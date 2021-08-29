Joyce Falconer returns to River City as ‘loud and brash’ Roisin McIntyre

A familiar face is back in Shieldinch this week as River City returns from its summer break.

Long term viewers to BBC Scotland’s River City will recognise a returning face this coming week. Actress Joyce Falconer rejoined the cast at the BBC Dumbarton Studios back in May, where she’s resumed her role as Roisin McIntyre – last seen thirteen years ago.

“I’m delighted to be back in the River City family. No matter what else I’ve done in my career Roisin never really left me, so it’s a joy to step back on to Montego Street and get to know her all over again. “She’s always been a brilliant role to play and I’m excited about the storylines she’ll embrace. Roisin’s a tough quine with a big heart who knows what she wants and how to get it! She’s still bold and brassy but expect to see another side to her too.” – Joyce Falconer

Roisin McIntyre, loud, brash and generally outspoken, arrived in 2002 and fast became one of the show’s most iconic characters, with her unmistakable Doric accent and no-nonsense attitude towards life. An employee of the Lazy Rays tanning shop on Montego Street, some of Roisin’s most memorable storylines included her love affair with boss Raymond (Paul Samson), winning the lottery, her over-the-top wedding to Raymond and reunion with her secret love child Alanna (Jade Lezar). The character was last seen in 2008.

This week sees her arrival on screen and she quickly makes an impact on the locals by ruffling Bernie’s feathers and turning Sonny’s head.

Stevie and Scarlett bump into Roisin and the revelation she’s his therapist stuns both mother and son. Far from happy, Scarlett tries to sabotage the session but is quickly put in her place by Roisin, who demands privacy with her patient. As Stevie tentatively opens up, the session stalls when they realise that Scarlett is eavesdropping. A heated exchange with Roisin follows, which spills out onto the street. Unimpressed, Stevie storms off.

“We’re delighted about the return of Roisin to River City. So much has happened in Shieldinch since she left and I’m sure she’ll have an outrageous story or two to share as well.” – Gavin Smith, BBC Scotland’s Executive Producer

From Torry, Aberdeen, Falconer has had a varied career on TV, radio and theatre having trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow. She has worked extensively in theatre throughout her career including touring with the National Theatre of Scotland with Mary Queen of Scots Got Her Head Cut Off, playing Maw Broon in The Broons, Joan in Aye, Elvis, and has become a panto-favourite across Scotland. As well as River City, Joyce’s TV credits include narrating BBC Scotland’s Raiders Of The Lost Archives, Scot Squad, Taggart, Rab C Nesbitt and Cardiac Arrest, to name just a few.

The soap will also be welcoming a close friend of the late Andy Gray, who played loveable rogue Pete Galloway, with actor Grant Stott cast to play a new character. Grant began filming in June for storylines to air later this year. ‘To find myself part of the show which was so special to Andy means a great deal to me. It feels right and it’s almost like a parting gift from my dear friend Andy. It’s a massive comfort to follow in his footsteps and walk into Montego Street.’ noted Stott on his casting.

River City, BBC Scotland Channel, Monday, August 30th, 10 pm.

Repeated later in the week on BBC One Scotland.