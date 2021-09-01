BBC and Creative Wales launch partnership

The announcement was made today by BBC Director-General, Tim Davie and the Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden MS.

Speaking today at the BBC’s broadcast hub in Central Square, Cardiff the Director-General said the initiative, which aims to champion Wales’s television industry by supporting world-class drama, cutting-edge comedy and brilliant factual content, marks the start of an exciting long-term partnership between the BBC and Creative Wales.

The formal agreement allows the two organisations to work together to build on the success of the creative industries in Wales and existing partnerships established over the past twelve months. They include The Pact, the six part crime thriller starring Julie Hesmondhalgh, Laura Fraser and Rakie Ayola broadcast on BBC One in June, which received funding from Creative Wales.

“It is absolutely vital that the BBC reflects the nations it serves. Early this year I made clear this is a key priority for the BBC. Working with partners such as Creative Wales will help us achieve that ambition. Wales is a centre of creative energy. I want to see that flourish and grow. The BBC wants to support world-class drama, cutting-edge comedy and brilliant factual content. This marks the start of an exciting long-term partnership between the BBC and Creative Wales. “We are already working brilliantly together. Last November I announced an ambitious new collaboration between BBC Three, BBC Wales and Creative Wales to find new and innovative programme formats. I’m pleased to be announcing one today. The successful BBC Three/BBC Wales commission is Hot Cakes, which follows the young team behind one of the UK’s most inspirational insta-bakeries. It was one of a number of great ideas. This partnership has undoubtably strengthened the supply of programmes from Welsh producers to BBC Three. I can’t wait to see what else we can achieve together.” – Director-General of the BBC Tim Davie

The Memorandum of Understanding outlines a framework detailing how the two organisations will build on existing support and training for the industry. It also outlines how they will work together over the next three years with a view to establishing a long-term working partnership focused on building a sustainable television sector in Wales. Aiming to develop Wales-based companies, strengthen the supply of programmes from Welsh producers to BBC Three, and reflect the real-life experiences of 16-24 year olds in Wales and the rest of the UK, the collaboration saw over 60 ideas pitched by Welsh-based companies.