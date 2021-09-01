Good Morning Britain: It’s something to moan about…

Piers Morgan has officially been cleared by Ofcom of his comments towards Meghan Markle – a moment which later became the most complained about TV moment of all time.

The telly regulator has cleared ITV and Piers Morgan of the record-breaking moment for complaints, which saw the presenter criticise the Duchess of Sussex and brand her a ‘liar’. It has left social media today divided, with some heralding common sense while others incensed at such a ruling.

Morgan, however, was not so much a fan of free speech when he was attacked by one of his own Good Morning Britain colleagues when picked up on his comments about Meghan, leading to the former tabloid journalist to stomp and puff out of the ITV studio in a huff. Morgan quit the show when bosses wanted him to apologise to Markle, following a public backlash and concerns from mental health charities who worked in association with the broadcaster.

The most complained about moments from Good Morning Britain

Uswitch research has revealed that GMB holds the spot for the most complaints over the last five years, accounting for nearly a third (74,036) of all complaints. While Good Morning Britain fails to win massive viewers – BBC Breakfast is still leaps and bounds ahead in the ratings – it does generation conversation on social media, and of course this also brings with it complaints…

So with this history of controversy surrounding the ITV morning show, what other GMB moments have had viewers up in arms? Using Ofcom complaints data from the last five years, Uswitch has revealed the top five most complained-about moments on the show.

5. September 2017 – 1,099 Complaints – Conversion Therapy

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQgq9qA6jGM

In September 2017, ITV was criticised for allowing gay conversion therapist, Dr Michael Davidson, onto the show to express his anti-gay views.

Piers and his co-host, Susanna Reid, challenged Davidson’s extreme views, calling people who supported gay cure therapy interventions ‘horrible little bigots’. The moment received nearly 1,100 complaints on the show.

4. November 2020 – 1,700 Complaints – Rishi Sunak Disputing Furlough Support

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hk7QOEWRDTs

Over 1,700 complaints were brought to Ofcom in November 2020, however, this moment was involving Ben Shepherd and Chancellor, Rishi Sunak – not Piers Morgan.

Ben began questioning the Chancellor about the help that was being given to the 3 million people that had been excluded from the furlough scheme during the pandemic.

While being interviewed the Chancellor disputed the numbers, leaving hundreds of viewers infuriated by the lack of support and information.

3. January 2020 – 1,756 Complaints – Mimicking the Chinese Language

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZRWQf7bBTJo

1,756 complaints were brought to Ofcom in January 2020 when Piers Morgan mimicked the Chinese language following an advert Peter Phillips, the Queen’s grandson, featured in advertising Chinese milk.

While Ofcom agreed the moment had the potential to be particularly offensive, they concluded no action should be taken following ITV’s public apology for the incident.

2. April 2020 – 5,501 Complaints – Care Minister Helen Whately criticised by Piers Morgan for care home deaths

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=by0gRQIWvd4

As the height of the first lockdown hit, Good Morning Britain was inundated with a string of complaints about two appearances from Care Minister, Helen Whately, as Piers argued over the number of deaths within care homes.

Ofcom received a large number of complaints stating Piers had a ‘combative’ interview style and was attacking and bullying the Care Minister with his comments. Over 3,000 of these complaints were directly linked to the two incidents, with moreover an interview with Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

1. March 2021 – 57,793 Complaints – Comments About Meghan Markle

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsm2MGUpqCc

In March, Ofcom received over 50,000 complaints for the show after Piers accused the Duchess of Sussex of lying in her recent interview with Oprah. In the interview, Markle spoke about having suicidal thoughts and the racial abuse she had received from British tabloid press.

Ofcom later revealed the show received 57,793 complaints – the highest in Ofcom’s 18 year history, and have just today announced that they have cleared the presenter and ITV of wrongdoing.

Ofcom announced that it would be a “chilling restriction” on free expression to not allow the comments, but criticised his “apparent disregard” for the subject of suicide.

