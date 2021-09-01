The latest streaming highlights for September include Soldier Soldier and The New Statesman.

BritBox is now available on Roku streaming players and Roku TV™ models. Existing BritBox customers can log into the new BritBox channel on their Roku® streaming device whilst Roku users who do not yet have BritBox can sign up simply via their remote control with Roku Pay.

Central Television’s fabulous Soldier Soldier arrives with the first two series (1991-1992) on BritBox from tomorrow (Sept 2nd). Drama following the life of the officers and men of the King’s Own Fusiliers regiment, during their home lives, training exercises and battles. Starring Robson Green and Jerome Flynn.

Also from tomorrow is Victoria (2019). Passion, tragedy, fierce devotion. Queen Victoria’s diaries revealed a life so fascinating that her daughter Beatrice tried to rewrite history.

Over on Netflix from today (Sept 1st) there’s a look at 9/11 and the War on Terror in the documentary Turning Point. The September 11, 2001 attacks changed the world in ways that have taken decades to understand. Twenty years later, following the longest war in American history and Afghanistan once again in Taliban control, this documentary answers the questions: Who attacked the U.S. and why? What breakdowns in intelligence allowed it to happen? How did decisions at the highest levels of three administrations in the war on terror bring us to this moment?

The series features a wide range of interviewees including officials from multiple U.S. presidential administrations, former CIA members, and U.S. military veterans as well as Afghanistan National Army soldiers, Taliban commanders, members of the Afghan government, Afghan warlords, and Afghan civilians – many who had never spoken on camera before. It also spotlights the voices of survivors of the attacks themselves. The 5-part docuseries is a vital and illuminating chronicle of the 9/11 attacks and how those events changed the course of history.

From September 2nd there’s also Afterlife of the Party. A social butterfly (Victoria Justice) experiences the biggest party foul of all… dying during her birthday week. To her surprise, she’s given a second chance to right her wrongs on Earth by reconnecting with loved ones, and most importantly, prove that she’s worthy enough to get into the big VIP room in the sky. While from Sept 7th Netflix brings us On the Verge. Written by the heartwarming words of Julie Delpy; a comedy set in the crazy world of LA. We dive into the lives of four women that are, well on that verge.

Back over on Britbox later in the month and more from the BBC archives on September 9th with series three and four of The Goodies, plus Kitten Kong. (1973-1974). The adventures of a crazy trio whose motto is “we do anything, anytime, anywhere.” Archaic comedy show starring Bill Oddie, Graeme Garden and Tim Brooke-Taylor.

From September 11th the second of the BritBox original series Spitting Image is unleashed while on September 23rd a right political ding dong is unleashed courtesy of the Yorkshire Television archives when series one to four of The New Statesman (1987-1994) is made available. The ultra-right-wing Alan B’Stard (Rik Mayall), the most selfish, greedy, dishonest, sadistic and sociopathic Conservative MP of them all, plots to achieve his megalomaniacal ambitions. Who knew all these years later he’d be rather true to life?

Finally on Netflix from September 15th a documentary about the life of Michael Schumacher. Fully supported by Michael Schumacher’s family, the programme features rare interviews and previously undisclosed archival footage and draws a very sensitive yet critical portrait of the seven-time World Champion. The documentary explores the many facets that made and define this complex athlete and accompanies him on his meteoric rise in this challenging and dangerous sport, which is followed by millions worldwide.

His strong will and triumphant fight to win against all odds put Michael Schumacher at the centre of global attention. Michael Schumacher’s journey has captured the imagination of millions, but there is a lot more than motor racing to the success of this very private man. However, it is not only his fighting spirit and striving for perfection that define Michael Schumacher as a person; his self-doubt and insecurities complete the picture of a sensitive and reflected man. At the heart of Michael’s story are his parents, his children and Corinna Schumacher, his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life. They are now ready to tell his story…